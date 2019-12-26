TRENTON - There is some good news for a state-endangered plant that grows in ocean beach sand and was once thought lost from New Jersey.
An annual plant census found a more than 600% increase in the number of seabeach amaranth south of Sandy Hook, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
It's a federally threatened and state endangered plant, a sign of a healthy beach environment, and grows best on undisturbed beaches from the high tide line to the dune line. Actions to protect the plant also help beach nesting birds like the Piping plover and American oystercatcher.
Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said biologists with the DEP and Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey counted 7,195 plants, a more than 600 percent increase from the 2018 total of 1,053 plants.
The plant had not been found in the state from 1913 to 2000, and was considered lost, McCabe said. It was rediscovered in 2000 near Sandy Hook following a beach-fill operation in Monmouth County for coastal storm protection and recreation.
Seabeach amaranth is an annual plant, so in any year are new plants come from seed dispersed in prior years. The seed are also thought to remain viable for long periods, making it impossible to predict how abundant the plant will be from one year to the next.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grants pay for the annual surveys.
Seabeach amaranth (Amaranthus pumilus) is a low-growing plant with fleshy, spinach-like leaves and reddish stems. Plants germinate starting in April, and in June and July begin to produce inconspicuous yellow flowers that are wind-pollinated. They typically grow about four inches across but sometimes to a meter. Flowering and seed production continue until the plants die in the fall.
The DEP is working to protect the habitat where seabeach amaranth thrives, in partnership with US Fish and Wildlife, Conserve Wildlife Foundation, Pinelands Preservation Alliance and Raritan Valley Community College
Island Beach State Park just south of Seaside Park has created special protection zones, known as plant protection strips, that are marked with stakes, strings and signs.
Between 2001 and 2015, Island Beach State Park had an average of seven seabeach amaranth plants per year. After the 2016 expansion of protections throughout the park, the average number of seabeach amaranth jumped to 479 plants annually. This year it topped 1,500.
The protection zones also create habitat essential for beach-nesting birds to raise new young, such as the federally threatened Piping plover -- which returned to nesting at Island Beach State Park in 2016 following a 27-year absence. Plovers have returned each year since, with 2019 marking the most successful year for the species in the park since protections were put in place in 2016, with six young birds fledged.
The same protections also allowed American oystercatchers, a species of Special Concern in New Jersey, to successfully nest on ocean beaches for the first time.
Through its annual issuance of beach and dune maintenance permits, the DEP is also regulating municipal beaches where there are seabeach amaranth and other federally listed plant and animal species. These permits include actions that must be taken to protect habitat for these species based on data collected by the DEP and its partners.
