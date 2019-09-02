Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Most of the nine people who died in the storm in New Jersey drowned or were hit by debris on Long Beach Island, Atlantic City and Sea Isle City, according to weather historian David Ludlum’s “New Jersey Weather Book.”
Joe Zetooney, of Atlantic City, shown as a young man around the time of the Hurricane of 1944. Now 93, Zetooney has vivid memories of what is considered the most destructive tropical storm of the 20th Century for the East Coast.
Press archives
A beach pavilion sits at Oriental and Rhode Island avenues in Atlantic City after the 1944 hurricane Sept. 14, destroying the Boardwalk and many buildings.
Joe Zetooney / provided
Joe Zetooney, of Atlantic City, shown as a young man around the time of the Hurricane of 1944. Now 93, Zetooney has vivid memories of what is considered the most destructive tropical storm of the 20th Century for the East Coast.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944 damaged the New Jersey Coast 75 years ago on Sept. 14, destroying most boardwalks — including Atlantic City’s — and leaving Atlantic and Cape May counties in ruins despite passing by miles out in the ocean.
The category 2 storm didn’t make landfall until Long Island, New York, said State Climatologist David Robinson, but it hugged the coast as it traveled north, close enough to push vast amounts of water into New Jersey.
“There was a major storm surge,” said Robinson, who is also a professor at Rutgers University. He called it New Jersey's most physically destructive tropical system of the 20th century.
Heinz Pier in Atlantic City after the hurricane of 1944. Press archives.
Hurricane of 1944. A fashionable Chelsea home, ripped apart by the hurricane. The piano is hanging precariously on a damaged radiator and other furniture has been tossed about. (Hess Photo) Press file photo.
Heinz Pier in Atlantic City after the hurricane of 1944. Press archives.
Dante Hotel after the hurricane of 1944. Press archives).
Hurricane of 1944. This house at Seaside Ave. between New Hamphshire and Vermont. Press file photo.
The Atlantic City Boardwalk after the hurricane of 1944. (Press archives).
Hurricane of 1944. A fashionable Chelsea home, ripped apart by the hurricane. (Hess Photo) Press file photo.
The Brighton at Indiana Avenue and the Boardwalk after Hurricane of 1944. Press Archives
Press archives
Apartments in the Inlet section of the city were ripped by the hurricane of 1944. Press Archives.
Hurricane of 1944 wreckage at Atlantic and Maine. Press file photo.
Hurricane of 1944. Press archives.
Damage from the storm to the Atlantic City Boardwalk was extensive.
Press archives
Convention Hall looking west after the hurricane of 1944. (Press Archives)
These apartments in the Inlet section of the city were ripped by the hurricane of 1944. Homes damaged in Ventnor totaled 1,200; in Margate, 1,000 and in Longport, 600. (Press Archives).
Atlantic City Chelsea section. Boardwalk was ripped up and tossed into the front of a beachfront home. The entire corner of the house was ripped away by the impact. Press file photo.
Hurricane of 1944. Press file photo.
Hurricane of 1944 the bend at Oriental and Maine. Press Archives.
Hurricane of 1944. Press file photo.
Bayless Drug Store after the Hurricane of 1944. Press file photo.
Hurricane of 1944. (Press archives).
Hurricane of 1944. A fashionable Chelsea home, ripped apart by the hurricane. The piano is hanging precariously on a damaged radiator and other furniture has been tossed about. (Hess Photo) Press file photo.
Hurricane Gloria. 33rd Street from the beach following the 1944 storm. Notice the Coast Guard tower and building in the distance. Press Archives
The Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944 resulted in $100 million in damage, which is $1.2 billion in 2010 dollars.
Press archives
Joe Zetooney, 93, a longtime Margate resident who grew up in Atlantic City, was a 19-year-old jukebox mechanic when the storm hit.
He went to work that morning, he said.
“Like today, the humidity was heavy. It was a warm day,” he said recently.
By midday, rain started and the wind picked up.
Within an hour or two, “all hell broke loose,” Zetooney said. “That storm came and went in three hours.”
MARGATE — About 100 people turned out Sunday evening in front of Lucy the Elephant Sunday fo…
“I went up to Rhode Island (Avenue) and the Boardwalk to get a jukebox, and the whole front of the building was gone,” said Zetooney, who now lives in Ventnor. “Everything was washed to the back of the building, in one big pile. Windows were blowing out of stores. The barometric pressure must have been so low, they were blowing outward not in.”
Most of the music players his company had placed in coastal locations from Atlantic City to Cape May were ruined, he said.
“The (storm) impact was heightened because storm surge in southern New Jersey occurred very close to high tide,” said Rutgers Professor Anthony Broccoli, whose research focuses on understanding changes in climate. “Timing is everything.”
It produced some of the highest water levels ever recorded on the South Jersey coast. Water level at Atlantic City reached 8.84 feet above mean low water, Broccoli said.
As the day went on, heavy cornices came off an apartment house on Atlantic Avenue, Zetooney said. “They came crashing down on cars.”
He came out of a service appointment and saw ambulances going one way and firetrucks another.
More frequent flooding. Two hundred mph winds. Stronger hurricanes.
When he got home at 5 p.m., at 113 S. Texas Ave., water was up to his waist in places, he said.
Records show the strongest wind gusts in Atlantic City were 91 mph, said Broccoli. They reached 105 to 115 mph out at sea.
That hurricane was the death of the Margate Boardwalk, which some residents now want to see rebuilt. The small remnant left on the north end was swept away in the 1962 nor’easter.
For Zetooney, early reports about Hurricane Florence were reminiscent of early storm reports he heard in 1944.
“We had radio then. Didn’t have television. Radio mentioned about the hurricane — they said it will hit the Carolinas,” he said.
But once it got near the Carolinas it took a northern turn and ripped up the coast to New York, then Rhode Island.
This time, the high-pressure systems that created a route in 1944, pushing the hurricane along the coast at 40 mph, are in different locations — and are keeping the current hurricane from turning north, Robinson said.
Zetooney had a long career as a television mechanic, eventually owning his own business. He still drives.
He now lives on the fifth floor of an apartment building with a great view of the bay.
“I sit here and watch storms come in over the water,” he said.
