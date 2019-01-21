Hackensack Meridian Health announced Monday that it will waive co-pays and deductible charges for emergency visits at all network hospitals and urgent cares for furloughed federal employees and their insured family members.
Furloughed employees and covered family members can get emergency care at any of the health network's 44 New Jersey urgent cares and 17 hospitals—including Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin—without incurring the costs of co-pays and deductibles.
The average emergency room co-pay is between $50 and $150, depending on insurance plan, and deductibles can be thousands of dollars.
"We have seen the financial impact the federal government shut down has had on many families and we want to ensure that people will receive the care they need without worrying about the cost," Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian, said in a statement.
The government shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and has become the longest in the country's history, impacts about 800,000 federal employees, including 5,000 New Jersey residents.
"We are keenly aware of the burden that this shutdown has placed on our patients who are federal employees," Robert Glenning, Hackensack Meridian Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement. "We are eager to do our part to ease some of the financial worries these families are facing.
Hackensack Meridian Health, a non-profit health provider based in North Jersey, has hospitals in Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties, as well as urgent cares, primary care offices and specialty services throughout the state.
For more information, see hackensackmeridianhealth.org
