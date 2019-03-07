ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s legal woes continue as a civil suit claiming theft and conversion and breach of contract was filed against him in state Superior Court Monday.
The plaintiff in the civil suit, Meredith Godfrey, is being represented by former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
Godfrey claims she lent Gilliam $5,000 in August 2018 "with the expectation that he would pay her back as soon as possible.”
The complaint alleges a "close personal relationship," between the mayor and Godfrey, who is an entertainment director for Haven Nightclub in Golden Nugget Atlantic City, but Guadagno declined to elaborate on the nature of the relationship.
Gilliam and At-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II were part of a scuffle outside Haven on Nov. 11 that involved three employees from the nightclub.
The mayor did not respond to request for comment.
According to the suit, Godfrey attempted to collect the debt in October and November but Gilliam either failed to respond to texts messages or pay her back.
Godfrey referred all questions to her attorney Thursday. She is represented by Guadagno, who after serving for eight years as former Gov. Chris Christie's lieutenant governor and unsuccessfully running as the Republican nominee for governor in 2017, joined the law firm of Connell Foley in April 2018.
"All (Godfrey) is trying to do is collect money that is owed to her by the mayor," Guadagno said Thursday morning.
Guadagno said her client tried to avoid filing a complaint and did not want to go to court over the issue.
Godfrey is seeking repayment of the loan plus interest, court costs and legal fees totaling $10,082.
According to the complaint, Gilliam sought the loan so that he could “pay an attorney for trademark advice regarding a tourism slogan for Atlantic City.”
The Mayor’s Office has not yet responded to questions about why Gilliam would have sought to use personal funds to pay for legal advice related to his professional duties. Tourism marketing in Atlantic City is typically handled by Meet AC and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The civil suit comes less than a week after charges of simple assault and harassment against Gilliam and Fauntleroy were dismissed in municipal court. The charges were the result of the two elected officials’ involvement in a November melee outside Haven Nightclub at 2:23 a.m. which was captured on security cameras at the Golden Nugget.
Three Haven employees — Julie Rodriguez, Gregory Aulicino and Joseph Camarata — signed complaints against Gilliam and Fauntleroy.
On the video, Gilliam and another unidentified individual can be seen exchanging punches with Camarata. At one point in the video, Fauntleroy is seen tossing Aulicino to the ground from behind. Rodriguez can be seen having a verbal exchange with both elected officials and claimed that the two officials threatened to “(expletive) her up,” according to the complaint.
Charges against Gilliam and Fauntleroy, both Democrats, were dismissed in North Wildwood Municipal Court on Feb. 28. Fauntleroy pleaded guilty to a Atlantic City ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of traffic flow in a public space and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
On Dec. 3, federal authorities from the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on Gilliam’s home. Investigators spent nearly four hours at his North Ohio Avenue home and left with cardboard boxes and computer equipment. Authorities have not stated why Gilliam’s home was subject to a search, and the mayor has not been charged with any crime stemming from the search.
A criminal complaint was filed in March 2018 by members of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee who claimed Gilliam stole a $10,000 check, but a Superior Court judge found no probable cause and dismissed the charges.
This story was first reported by SaveJersey, a Conservative political blog run by Camden County attorney Matt Rooney.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
