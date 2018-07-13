Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicts that Sunday will be the start of the second heat wave of the year. Check out his full forecast here.
A man was fatally shot by police in Vineland after a standoff.
Rowan University is hosting an open house at the Edelman Planetarium to view Mars.
The Atlantic County housing market is beginning to rebound.
Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine talks longevity before Sunday's Hard Rock show.
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian Wednesday and then fled the scene.
