A woman stands behind crime scene tape as law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a police-involved shooting in front of a home in the 400 block of Wood Street in Vineland on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicts that Sunday will be the start of the second heat wave of the year. Check out his full forecast here. 

A man was fatally shot by police in Vineland after a standoff. 

Rowan University is hosting an open house at the Edelman Planetarium to view Mars.

The Atlantic County housing market is beginning to rebound.

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine talks longevity before Sunday's Hard Rock show.

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian Wednesday and then fled the scene.

