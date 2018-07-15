Tuesday will be partly summer with temperatures in the upper 70s. There will also be late afternoon thunderstorms. See the full forecast here
The Danish firm Orsted launched a high-tech buoy Monday that will identify the best places in Atlantic City to build windmills.
Caesars and Golden Nugget are among five companies who have applied permission to offer sports betting in New Jersey.
Atlantic County animal shelter adoption fees waived for July.
A Little Egg Harbor man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire to a vacant home and commercial building.
And the Red Bull Surf + Rescue returns to A.C. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.