A pioneer in Holocaust and genocide education will present a free workshop on the history of anti-Semitism in America, on December 13 in Vineland.
Attitudes toward Jews in 20th-century America, up to the recent murder of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, will be explored, according to a coalition of groups presenting the event.
It is open to the general public, and educators can earn 3.0 Professional Development (PD) hours from the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.
The workshop, entitled “Anti-Semitism in Modern America: From Leo Frank to Squirrel Hill,” will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the George P. Luciano Conference & Events Center at Cumberland County College.
It's presented by The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, and Cumberland County College.
It will be led by Harry Furman, chairman of the coalition. A former social studies teacher, Furman developed "The Conscience of Man" course in 1976, the pioneering semester-long course on the Holocaust and genocide for high school students.
Furman was co-editor of "The Hitler Legacy, An Exploration of Hate," a former long-time member of the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education and a presenter of many seminars and workshops.
According to a press release from the coalition, the workshop will examine the trial of Leo Frank, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis in the 1920's and 1930's, attitudes toward Jewish refugees in the era of European Fascism, a discussion of anti-Semitism in American films and literature after World War II, the emergence of George Lincoln Rockwell and the American Nazi Party, the rise of anti-Zionism, the assimilation of American Jewry, the rise of the alt-right, and now the murders at Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh.
The “longest hatred” in history will be examined, with an eye toward the future of American history and culture, according to the press release.
Registration is free, but donations are appreciated. A box dinner will be included.
Register by e-mail no later than Sunday, December 9 to holocaustcoalition@gmail.com. Educators desiring PD credits should please provide their name, contact information, and school.
For more information, visit HolocaustCoalition.com, or the Facebook page at “South Jersey Holocaust Coalition.”
