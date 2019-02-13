NEWARK — About 30 South Jersey residents who want train service restored on the Atlantic City line took a long bus ride Wednesday afternoon, to make their demands clear at a NJ Transit board meeting.
"We need the rail line back as soon as possible. Atlantic City is hurting, people are hurting, the convention business is hurting," said Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley. "We need results not excuses. I'd like to leave here with definite time lines and a plan of action as to what's going to happen."
The bus was sponsored by State Senator Chris Brown, who could not make the trip but gave everyone a pep talk as they met at the Garden State Parkway's Galloway Township rest stop. It was organized by SNJ Today weather forecaster Nick Pittman, known as Nor'easter Nick.
At the board meeting, Donna Balara of Ventnor said she invested in a small business in Atlantic City and her husband works in Philadelphia.
"We need this rail line. My husband drives to Lindenwald, takes the High Speed Line and then walks to his office. It takes him two hours," Balera said. "That adds four hours to his day. It's not healthy for our family."
The line's service has been suspended since last September, and promises to restore it by early 2019 have been not been kept. Those using the line, which ultimately ends in Philadelphia but makes stops in Absecon, Egg Harbor City, and Hammonton in Atlantic County; and several other towns further west, now must take a much-longer bus route.
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett seemed to be looking down at his cell phone most of the time, while one person after another spoke.
Atlantic County freeholders Amy Gatto and Risley were at the meeting to emphasize the route closure is harming South Jersey's economy.
"We have been told information and given so called explanations that have told us nothing and have not held up," said Gatto.
The public was first the line would reopen in January, then March, now sometime in the second quarter for a reopening, Gatto said.
"For the state, who has oversight over the success of Atlantic City, that is senseless," said Gatto of the possibility of keeping the line closed through the second quarter. "It's really working against everything we are all working towards, for the success of the city and the county."
Absecon's Jim Cottrell came on the trip on behalf of his daughter, who commutes by train to Thomas Jefferson University as a student.
The bus that has substituted for the train takes much longer and is less convenient, he said.
Joan Costello, of Galloway Township, said she runs excursions for seniors from Four Seasons at Smithville, where she lives, and has always relied on the train.
The group has been unable to see important shows at the Philadelphia Art Museum without the train, she said.
"But I really feel bad for the people who rely on it for work," said Costello.
"I'm speaking out of sheer frustration and utter shock you believe there are people out there who will eat up your information and take it as gospel," said Pittman, of Mays Landing, after describing to the board the misinformation SJ Transit has provided on the line's closing. "We need you to recognize that South Jersey does exist."
For Libby Schuck, of Seaville in Upper Township, the issue is much more personal. Her husband is a locomotive engineer and has been living apart from her in North Jersey, since being reassigned while the Atlantic City line is cancelled.
He does not even know how long they will need a second home, she said, which is a big problem for dealing with the North Jersey landlord.
"Not only do we have to live separately, but we have to pay double to live," Schuck said.
Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio, of Hammonton, said the line's closure has been damaging to the entire region, but especially to the convention business in Atlantic City.
"There is a beautiful train station built next to the convention center," said Curcio. "It is a sickening sight to see it lay idle. There was a car show last weekend, a boat show coming up soon. I've been there when trains empty out a tremendous amount of people coming in. Are they driving now or not coming at all?"
NJ Transit's trustworthiness is in question. Its spokespeople and Gov. Phil Murphy had said the service couldn't be restored until the Federal Railroad Administration approved new schedules, but the FRA has said NJ Transit does not need its approval to reopen the Atlantic City line.
At Tuesday's Atlantic County freeholder meeting, the board passed a resolution, sponsored by Democrat Ernest Coursey, asking the NJ Transit board to provide definite dates for reopening the service.
