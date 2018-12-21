ATLANTIC CITY — Spectra Executive Chef George Fisher oversaw the cooking of about 1,200 holiday meals for the needy and homeless this week, through the kitchen in the Atlantic City Convention Center.
He and his staff and volunteers have been cooking holiday meals for years, he said, starting with Thanksgiving meals for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army and broadening to more recipients.
Starting last year, they got enough donated food to start providing December holiday meals as well, he said Friday as he and about a dozen other chefs worked to prepare healthy herbal chicken breasts, carrots and green beans, and more.
Friday afternoon the manager of New York Avenue Apartments stopped by the Convention Center to pick up about 85 meals for the residents at her apartment building for senior citizens and the disabled.
"Tonight we will have a big meal together," said Shayeena Carmona, the building manager. "We're family."
Social worker Michelle McArthur said the Christmas tree is up in the community room and residents were looking forward to the meal.
Volunteers of America were picking up a similar number, while Salvation Army and the Rescue Mission had already gotten about 500 each, said Fisher.
Among those donating food are Minos Bakery, Valenti's Bakery, Rastelli Markets, Tropicana casino, and Ambrogi, Paris and Seashore produce companies.
