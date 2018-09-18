Florence donations
Buy Now

A Girl Scouts troop in Cape May County donated supplies that will go toward victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. Cape May Court House resident Chirstopher Chin is helping to organize a donation for victims of the hurricane.

 Provided / Christopher Chin

Wednesday will be generally sunny with a high of 81 degrees. 

A Cape May man is helping those in need in North Carolina. 

A preschool expansion grant has helped a South Jersey school district serve more kids. 

Bridgeton gets $100,000 grant for food tech hub. 

And the Eagles promoted one player from the practice squad and waived another player. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Comments disabled.