High pressure begins to weaken throughout Monday as another spectacular day starts off the week. The high will just surpass 80 with plentiful sunshine.
As Tuesday arrives, the humidity picks up. It will be mostly sunny and hot in the beginning of the day. During the evening hours Tuesday, a cold front will move through the region. This will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening that likely will continue into early Wednesday. Pack those umbrellas for any activities.
The tropical depression off the Carolinas, named Tropical Storm Chris, will traverse well east off the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to strengthen over the Atlantic into a hurricane. Still, it is not posing a threat to South Jersey due to its significant distance from land. Mid-level atmospheric trough motion will push Chris northeastward powerfully over the Atlantic.
Nevertheless, the winds may pick up Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday for a few gusts throughout a short period overnight. Also, enhanced seas will be a concern during this time frame, as the surf will pick up due to the storm’s passing.
The sun will make an appearance Wednesday after any lingering morning showers.
High pressure is expected to build Thursday and Friday. Drier conditions, moderate humidity and near-normal temperatures will ensue. Thursday will be the least humid of the days afterward. Friday will be a sultry preview for a wet Saturday.
Both Thursday and Friday will have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Saturday there is a chance for thunderstorms, and the weekend will generally have a hot and humid feel into Sunday.
Currently in the tropics, Tropical Storm Beryl has given way to watches and warning in the Lesser Antilles as the storm brought wind and rainfall Sunday night. Although Beryl is expected to decrease in strength, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Tuesday.
Alexa Trischler, a recent graduate of Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in meteorology, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.
