WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A hunting group wanted to draw attention to an underutilized meat resource when it decided to run its first squirrel hunt Saturday.
But now it has a protest on its hands.
Members of the Animal Protection League of New Jersey and the League of Humane Voters will be at the Inskip Antler Hunting Club on Saturday morning to protest the squirrel hunt as a cruel event that encourages unhealthy behavior by children, said LHV Legislative District Director Joyce Allington.
“It’s a squirrel killing contest that’s being billed as a family event,” said Allington. “It’s bringing children to teach them how to kill small animals.”
But Tom Weeast, president of the New Jersey State Federation of Sportsmen Southern Region, which is running the event, said the group had hoped to show families that squirrel meat can be a good source of protein.
Weeast said it’s not a contest to see who can shoot the most squirrels. Participants must stay within daily state-set bag limits of five per day, and the contest is asking each team of up to six hunters to take only a total of four squirrels. Teams that bring in four squirrels will get prizes, he said.
It is legal to hunt squirrel in New Jersey, said DEP spokeswoman Caryn Shinske. Squirrel season opened Sept. 29 and ends Feb. 23, she said.
“A hunting license is required, and hunters must abide by all state regulations, on private or public lands,” said Shinske. That means an individual hunter can only take up to five squirrels a day, and can only hunt between sunrise and a half hour after sunset.
“The only people who don’t need a license are farmers hunting on their own property,” Shinske said.
The Camden County Board of Chosen Freeholders put out a statement Thursday opposing wildlife-killing contests “that are conducted for profit, entertainment or prizes,” and called on the state Legislature and the governor to outlaw the practice. The contests are currently legal and permitted by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.
“Contests that reward individuals for killing the largest number of targeted wildlife are unacceptable,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Nash in a news release. “The vast majority of the time, the animals that perish in these contests are not used for their meat and their killing serves no benefit to the ecosystem.”
Weeast said February is about the worst time to hunt squirrels.
“They are primarily nested up” and difficult to find, he said.
After the hunt about noon there will be demonstrations of how to clean and cook squirrel and a chance to taste the meat, as well as other unusual meats like moose.
Wild game is healthier than store-bought meat that has been injected with hormones, Weeast said.
“It’s an underutilized resource,” Weeast said of squirrel meat, a rather strong-tasting food. “It all depends on how it’s prepared.”
But Allington said it’s time to stop looking at animals as something to kill.
“They have families and take care of their families,” she said, adding she has heard squirrels are beginning their nesting season now. “They do everything they can to save their babies. It’s amazing how much they care like we do.
“Eating animals and killing for sport is a thing of the past,” said Allington. “We need to be more humane.”
Weeast said he supports the groups’ right to protest.
“I’ve protested things myself,” he said.
