Good morning. Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures ranging between 65 and 70 degrees. 

Hurricane Florence continues to leave its mark along the coast. See photos of the damage here

South Jersey residents in need of kidneys have used social media or roadside billboards to find someone to be a kidney donor.

Ventnor officials dismissed claims made online that the now vacant Wawa on Dorset Avenue would house a needle-exchange program.

A New Jersey-based independent gaming test lab lobbied the new gubernatorial administration earlier this year, claiming it could produce better results than the state in testing casino games.

A 44-year-old man died in an apparent drowning while swimming in rough water off a beach in Ocean County, according to authorities.

Opening statements in the April Kauffman murder trial start Monday. Find out what to expect as the trial continues.

Atlantic County receives $100,000 for its planned aviation maintenance academy. What does it mean?

Ryan Fitspatrick shined again as the Bucs defeated the Eagles Sunday 

