Brigid Harrison, a leading Democratic candidate in the 2nd Congressional District primary race, announced Sunday her husband Paul Meilak has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in New York City.
Harrison remains healthy and is staying in her home in Longport, but is finding it difficult to be separated from him while he is being treated, she said Monday.
"It is very difficult and a unique situation — normally when a person is sick, his loved ones can be with him," she said Monday.
She said she has not seen Meilak, a retired New York City police detective who works in security and operations for a hotel in New York City, since mid-March.
They typically live apart during the week and see each other on weekends, but he had not visited for about a month because they were so aware that he was working in a hotspot for the novel coronavirus.
Because of the risk of transmission, there are no visitors allowed in hospitals.
"I can talk to him a couple of times a day," she said. "Sometimes he is feeling better than others. I talked to him today at 10 a.m., he was very chipper. But when he is not feeling well is the scariest."
Harrison said Meilak developed a fever and difficulty breathing, and was admitted to a hospital a few days ago. He is not on a ventilator, but is receiving supplemental oxygen, she said.
Harrison said she plans to plug on with her campaign for the Democratic nomination to run against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. The primary election has been postponed from June 2 to July 7 because of the outbreak.
President Donald Trump's elimination of the office in the National Security Council that deals with pandemics infuriates her.
"If anything, I see this as really illustrative of why new leadership is needed," Harrison said. "Here in South Jersey, when you look at how quickly other places were able to get testing sites, we are well behind the curve. Once again we are the ugly stepchild of the state."
Harrison blames Van Drew for not using his influence to get a federally funded test site for South Jersey early in the pandemic. Instead, counties have opened their own test sites.
She described Meilak is a fastidious person who wore gloves and a mask as a precaution before becoming infected.
"I don't know that he's traced the origin," she said.
Harrison was widowed 10 years ago, and Meilak is her second husband. She asked for prayers and positive thoughts for his quick recovery.
"Having been asymptomatic myself, I have been unable to be tested in Atlantic County, but I am feeling fine and like so many others I am following the recommendations of the CDC and Governor Murphy and staying in my home," she said.
Her husband will need to be fever free for 72 hours before the doctors will consider discharging him, Harrison said.
