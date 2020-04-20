Brigid Harrison, a leading Democratic candidate in the 2nd Congressional District primary race, announced Sunday her husband Paul Meliak has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in New York City.
She said she remains healthy and staying in her home in Longport, but is finding it difficult to be separated from him while he is being treated. She said she has not seen Meliak, a retired New York City police detective who works in security and operations for a hotel in New York City, since mid-March.
"We live separately during the week and, during normal times, Paul spends the weekends with me in Longport," Harrision said in an email to supporters. "But these are not normal times."
Harrison said Meliak developed a fever and difficulty breathing, and was admitted to a hospital a few days ago.
Harrison was widowed 10 years ago, and Meliak is her second husband. She asked for prayers and positive thoughts for his quick recovery.
"Having been asymptomatic myself, I have been unable to be tested in Atlantic County, but I am feeling fine and like so many others I am following the recommendations of the CDC and Governor Murphy and staying in my home," she said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
