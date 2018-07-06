LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP - State Police continued Friday to investigate the death of Tonya Cook, 32, of Vineland.
State Police from the Port Norris Station were called at 8:17 a.m. Monday to Bands Road near Lummistown Road to investigate after a passerby discovered human remains, which had been burned and dismembered.
The investigation is being led by the State Police Homicide South Unit, Troop A Criminal Investigations Office and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cook's family launched a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.
Crimes of this nature have occurred in New Jersey before.
