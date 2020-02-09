Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will host a job fair Feb. 14 for people interested in working for the US Census Bureau for the 2020 Census.
It will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mays Landing campus at Atlantic Cape Community College, in C Building, Van Drew's office said Friday.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a variety of temporary positions are available. Most positions will last several weeks, and involve paid training.
The bureau is seeking bilingual applicants in many areas.
The positions include census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors.
Attendees should park in lots 3 or 4, as shown on the campus map.
Directions to campus are available here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.