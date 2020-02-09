Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will host a job fair Feb. 14 for people interested in working for the US Census Bureau for the 2020 Census.

It will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mays Landing campus at Atlantic Cape Community College, in C Building, Van Drew's office said Friday.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a variety of temporary positions are available. Most positions will last several weeks, and involve paid training.

The bureau is seeking bilingual applicants in many areas.

The positions include census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors.

Attendees should park in lots 3 or 4, as shown on the campus map.

Directions to campus are available here.

