Just The Facts

Atlantic County SPCA low-cost surgery program

In addition to a low-cost spay/neuter program, the ACSPCA performs the list of procedures below:

Dental cleanings: $150-350 (depending on number of extractions.)

Tumor removals: starting at $100 for single masses. Prices vary with size and location.

Laceration repairs: starting at $100 depending on severity up to $1000.

Ear hematoma repair surgery: $150 per ear.

Entropion correction: $200 per eye.

Cherry eye 👁 surgery: $200 per eye.

Eye removal (enucleation): $400.

Umbilical hernia repair: $40-50 if done with spay/neuter.

Gastropexy (with spay) for large breeds:$300.

Splenectomy (removal of spleen): $900.

Cystotmy (bladder stones): $400 includes stone analysis.

Dewclaw removal: $40 each.

Toe amputations: $200.

Pyometra (infected uterus): $150 cats, $400 dogs.

Perineal urethrostomy (for recurring urinary blockages in cats) $1000.

Applications can be picked from Pooch Parlor in Egg Harbor Township, or send a self addressed envelope to ACSPCA PO Box 205 Somers Point, NJ 08244.

Call 609-927-9059 to report animal abuse or neglect in Atlantic County.