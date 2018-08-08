There’s good news about Tucker, the 7-year-old Labrador Retriever who was relinquished to a shelter recently, and was the subject of an Aug. 7 letter-to-the editor describing him as ill and fated to die among strangers.
He is healthy and will be adopted, said Shelter Director Judy Davies-Dunhour.
The letter published Tuesday was sent to the Press of Atlantic City by a shelter volunteer, who said the dog was turned over because the owner could not afford to pay for surgery to remove his tumors.
But the truth is a much happier story, said Shelter Director Judy Davies-Dunhour.
Not only does the dog not have a terminal disease – the shelter vet found he has fatty deposits that often come with age -- he will be in a new family soon.
“We got an application for the dog almost immediately,” said Davies-Dunhour. “People do adopt lumpy old labs.”
Letter writer Dolores Varga of Wildwood could not be reached Wednesday.
Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals President Nancy Beall said she offered to arrange a discount surgery for the animal, but it turned out that wasn't needed.
Beall wants others who cannot afford veterinary work to know about her organization's low-cost surgery program. In addition to low-cost spay and neuter, the group also provides many other surgeries at a discount. A list of procedures and prices are listed on the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/ACSPCA/.
Tucker's owners, a couple in their 80's, were responsible pet owners, Davies-Dunhour said. They didn’t relinquish the dog for economic reasons, but because both are frail and the man has serious health issues that make it difficult to care for a large dog.
“I feel like this is what a shelter is for – people in this situation,” she said.
After reading the letter, many people began trying to find the dog, said Davies-Dunhour.
“It caused a bit of a stir,” she said.
The shelter is an open admissions shelter with animal control contracts.
“We take whatever comes,” Davies-Dunhour said. “Our live release rate is 95 percent for all animals. We do not euthanize for space.”
But it’s a struggle, she said, to get two types of animals adopted.
“Pit bulls and cats are what comes here and stays,” she said. “Nobody cares about all the pit bulls left here. Everyone is upset about a lab.”
If the county could get a handle on overpopulation of cats and pit bulls, “we probably wouldn’t need a shelter,” she said.
Labrador retrievers have happy personalities and accept new people easily, Davies-Dunhour said. That's true of Tucker as well.
Pit bulls get very attached to their owner and are more standoffish with new people, she said.
“But when they do (get attached) they are yours for life,” she said.
People's fears and prejudices about the breed's temperament work against pit bulls, which many think of as fighting dogs that may harm children or other animals. She hears them express it as they pass her office on the way to look at potential dogs to adopt.
“Anything but a pit -- you hear people say that all the time,” Davies-Dunhour said.
