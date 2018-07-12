PLEASANTVILLE — Law enforcement and community partners will come together Tuesday in the city for a community walk and a movie night.

The walk will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Community Building at 301 Woodland Ave., and it will continue west to Fourth Street and throughout the neighborhood.

The walk will end at Third Street, where the movie "Black Panther" will be shown at 7 p.m.

The Coalition for a Safe Community, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, Prosecutor’s Office staff, Mayor Jesse Tweedle, police Chief Sean Riggin and Deputy Chief James Williams will attend.

The first community walk in Pleasantville this summer was on June 19. The goal is to engage the community in conversation, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“Community walks are just like planting a seed, and when you water the seed and nurture it you can then return to the community, build relationships and it grows into something good,” Tyner said in a statement.

