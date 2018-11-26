TRENTON _ A joint committee approved a 110-page bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state on Monday, opening up the possibility of a vote by the full Legislature soon.
Pleasantville's Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Willie Dwayne Francois III testified at the hearing, saying marijuana criminalization law is rooted in white supremacy.
The vote was 7-4 with two abstentions on the Senate side, and 7-3 with one abstention on the Assembly side.
"It would seem we would like to take the opportunity to strike a blow in that history of white supremacy," said Francois. "I think legalization of marijuana gets us closer to dismantling structures of white supremacy."
He called laws criminalizing marijuana a "legal suction machine of mass incarceration."
Another local resident spoke in opposition to the bill.
Marijuana marketers will target the young, who are facing record levels of anxiety and depression, said former Congressman Patrick Kennedy, of Brigantine.
"What you are really after today is quick financial fix," said Kennedy, pointing to fact that budget committees had taken up the bill and the tax and economic benefits of legalization are expected to be large. "As former addict myself I can tell you quick fixes don't work. You are going to have more problems in the long run. Deal with racial problems and racial bias but do not conflate the two (social justice and legalization)."
The bill, which has been substantially amended but not yet been made available on the Legislature's web page in its new form, would legalize possession of up to an ounce of marijuana.
It would set up a program for erasure of minor marijuana convictions, potentially changing the lives of thousands of people who haven't been able to get jobs, college educations or housing because of prior convictions.
The bill sets up the regulatory framework for treating marijuana like alcohol, restricting its sale to those 21 and older; taxing it; and regulating who can sell it.
The joint Senate Budget and Appropriations and Assembly Appropriations Committee meeting took 4 hours of testimony, from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Much of the testimony came from those opposed to legalization. A long list of supporters elected to submit written testimony but not speak.
One of the more unusual opponents was Ed Fortune, who said he's been calling himself the New Jersey Weed Man and advocating legalization of marijuana for 20 years. But he said he doesn't like the bill because it will give the right to sell to "white guys."
"The biggest market is the black market," said the self-described seller of illegal marijuana. "What are you going to do with us?"
He said the bill's regulatory demands and taxing structure will price marijuana out of the range of poorer people, who will continue to rely on black market dealers.
He will continue to sell marijuana, and will be "challenging the new law openly. I'm not going to hide it. I'm going to be emboldened to start selling weed like the white guys," said Fortune.
Other opponents talked about increased traffic fatalities and use of marijuana by minors in Colorado and Washington, two states that have already legalized it.
Juan Cartagena of Latino Justice spoke in support of legalization as a way to stop people of color from being unfairly targeted for marijuana possession arrests.
"I graduated from Dartmouth and Columbia, ... yet I was picked up by police twice in my life on alleged smoking of marijuana," Cartagena said. "For a Puerto Rican man in Jersey City that's not too unusual. The rate of arrest in Jersey City is three times higher for Latinos than whites. My entire life could have been upended. My service as a judge and civil rights lawyer could have been completely different, if not for fact I didn't possess it."
But others stressed the harm that will be done by creating an industry that promotes the sale of marijuana.
"Do not pass this act with commercialization the way that it is," said Dr. Calvin Chatlos, a Rutgers professor representing the New Jersey Psychiatric Association.
He said 10-15 percent of youth who smoke marijuana will become addicted, and the drug usually worsens the pre-existing mental disorders of another 20 percent of youth.
Chatlos estimated that for every $1 raised in new tax revenues from cannabis sales, communities spend up to $4 on dealing with mental health and other issues it worsens.
Committee passage of identical bills S2703/A4497 -- the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Act -- allows them to continue to be considered in the Legislature, likely next week. Further amendments are possible, sponsors said.
The word 'marijuana' has been replaced by 'cannabis' in the legislation.
