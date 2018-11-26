TRENTON _ The state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee is hearing testimony on a 110-page bill S2703/A4476 to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
12:10 p.m.: ACLU representative wants legalization "done and done right" as racial and civil justice issue. We are making more marijuana possession arrests than ever before. In 2016, there was a 52 pct increase over 2,000. Someone is arrested every 16 minutes in the state and arrests not equal, according to ACLU. Last year blacks arrested 3 x more often despite similar usage rates. Bill brings NJ step closer to righting wrongs of marijuana prohibition, ACLU says.
12 noon: Marijuana marketers will market to young, who are facing record levels of anxiety and depression, said former Congressman Patrick Kennedy, of Brigantine, who opposes the bill. Industry will want to expand sales.
"What you are really after today is quick financial fix," said Kennedy, pointing to fact that budget committee has taken it up. "As former addict myself I can tell you quick fixes don't work. You are going to have more problems in long run. Deal with racial problems and racial bias but deal with that issue do not conflate the two (with legalization)."
Our experiences with alcohol, tobacco and oxycontin will be repeated with marijuana, Kennedy said. The industry will have money at stake and become "big marijuana."
11:50 a.m.: Bill says more facilities to sell legal marijuana will be put in cities with highest rates of criminal arrest for use, such as Atlantic City. Sen. Rice says racial impact statement must be done before the bill can become law, investigating its impact on minority communities.
11:45 a.m.: "This bill is legalizing more than marijuana," said Cardinale. "This bill is legalizing a horde of marketers who will market to users and non users. They want to expand their base. You will find they are not limited to age groups you are making legal. it will extend to all age groups."
11:35 a.m.: Since medical marijuana approved in New Jersey have had 49 marijuana related fatalities in a year on the roads, said Cardinale.
11:30 a.m.: "I don't see dollar signs, I see heartache and trouble. ... I believe it will be a net negative impact," says State Senator Gerald Cardinale, R. He said traffic fatalities due to marijuana are markedly up in states that legalized marijuana. In Washington they doubled and in Colorado they are up 48 percent, he said. Cost of insurance will go up, transferring costs, including workman's comp. Difficult to test for marijuana intoxication. There are no breathlyzer tests for marijuana, Cardinale said.
11:25 a.m.: "This bill sold under auspices of social justice, but really about money," says opponent Sen Donald L. Rice, D-Essex. Says expungement not guaranteed, but will be worked on. "Like promising me 40 acres and a mule, not going to happen." Number of black people in Colo. arrested after legalization gone up tremendously, Rice says.
11:20 a.m.: Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, sponsor in assembly, says we have responsibility to focus on social justice. Criminal marijuana charge hurts peoples' ability to get jobs, education, housing. Expungement important part of the bill, to erase criminal records for marijuana possession.
11:15 a.m. Scutari says we have got to take our heads out of the sand. Realize what we tired to do simply isn't working. Calls gateway argument not factual, not scientific. Nothing about marijuana leads someone to harder drug usage. Only the drug dealer, Scutari says. Drug dealer will push harder products. Legal industry won't allow that, he says.
11:10 Scutari says legal recreational marijuana would create entire new industry, "creating jobs like no Legislature ever done before." Most common question he gets is "How do I get involved in cannabis industry?"
To me most important aspect is getting rid of drug dealers, says Scutari. "Marijuana still cash cow of illegal drug trade."
11:05: "We are on the verge of something very significant," said Democrat Assemblyman John J. Burzichelli, as he opened hearing. Sponsor Democrat Senator Nicholas Scutari first to testify. Says talked about 15 years ago and people "looked at me like I had two heads." Says time to update "archaic drug laws," and 33 states now legalized some form of marijuana legalization, including medical marijuana in NJ.
11 a.m.: Senate bill will be amended to match assembly bill, renamed NJ Cannabis regulatory act, uses cannabis rather than marijuana in its language.
10:55: Hearing begins with request for everyone in crowded room to be mindful and respectful of each other. Speakers limited to 3 minutes, allowed to put full testimony in, but in writing. No booing, no hearing, no clapping.
