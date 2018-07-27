The latest batch of Littoral Society oyster babies traveled via a parade of boats from a nursery in Ocean Gate to a reef site off Good Luck Point near Seaside Park in Barnegat Bay on Thursday.
It was part of the Littoral Society's Operation Oyster program, which improves water quality and coastal resiliency by re-establishing oyster reefs in New Jersey's bays and estuaries, said Captain Al Modjeski, Society habitat restoration program director.
Funding came from Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey through the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration grant to remove and repurpose derelict crab pots collected in Barnegat Bay.
To date, more than 1,800 pots have been recovered, reused, and recycled, according to the Society, which repurposes the pots to make Whelk-come mats used in growing oysters from spat.
New Jersey congress members move to reauthorize Coastal Heritage Trail
U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, joined U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both Democrats, on Friday to introduce legislation to reauthorize the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail.
The trail was created in 1988 and covers about 300 miles from Perth Amboy to Cape May, and west to Carney's Point in Salem County. It is marked with road signs and promoted through written and online materials.
It connects historic, environmental, maritime and recreational destinations and is heavily used by tourists, according to the members of Congress.
The previous authorization for the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail was led by LoBiondo and the late New Jersey Senator Frank Lautenberg and expired in 2011. The new bill would reauthorize it until 2025 and make it eligible for federal funding.
— Michelle Brunetti Post
