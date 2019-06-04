Voting on Election Day

Jose Castillo,58, of Atlantic City finished voting at the Fairmount Avenue boat house in Atlantic City during Election Day. June 4, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Republican Committeemen Jim Brown and Larry Riffle held off a primary challenger in Mullica Township, in unofficial machine totals after the polls closed Tuesday night.

Mail-in and provisional votes have not yet been added to the totals.

Brown had 231 votes, Riffle 177, and challenger William James had 146.

In Buena Vista Township the challenger also fell short. 

Incumbent Democrat Committeemen John Williams and Steve Martinelli won with 284 and 252 votes, respectively. Challenger Carlo Favretto Jr. had 117.

But in Folsom the incumbent Republican Mayor Lou "Skip" De Stefano got 91 votes, and challenger Greg Schenker 111. That's close enough that mail-in and provisional ballots, which are yet to be added, may change the result.

