Republican Committeemen Jim Brown and Larry Riffle held off a primary challenger in Mullica Township, in unofficial machine totals after the polls closed Tuesday night.
Mail-in and provisional votes have not yet been added to the totals.
Brown had 231 votes, Riffle 177, and challenger William James had 146.
In Buena Vista Township the challenger also fell short.
Incumbent Democrat Committeemen John Williams and Steve Martinelli won with 284 and 252 votes, respectively. Challenger Carlo Favretto Jr. had 117.
But in Folsom the incumbent Republican Mayor Lou "Skip" De Stefano got 91 votes, and challenger Greg Schenker 111. That's close enough that mail-in and provisional ballots, which are yet to be added, may change the result.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.