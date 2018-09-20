PLEASANTVILLE — The high school and middle school were briefly on lockdown Thursday morning as police searched the building following a "vague threat," authorities said.
Police responded to the school just before 8:45 a.m. to conduct a search, according to an officer on the scene.
By 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and the buildings were secure, Police Chief Sean Riggin said.
Pleasantville PD block entrances to Pleasantville HS & Middle School as K-9 units do a “precautionary search” of the buildings. No word from Police or school district on what caused the Thursday morning search. pic.twitter.com/0S8EX3I8fA— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) September 20, 2018
Riggin said Thursday morning the schools were on lockdown for a "vague threat" made toward the schools and that the "children are as safe as they can be."
"We are currently in shelter in place, which is by far the safest place for the children to be," Riggin said during the lockdown.
Multiple police departments were on the scene to search the building. Police had the entrances to the schools blocked and urged parents to avoid trying to enter the school.
There was no threat to the public, Riggin said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.