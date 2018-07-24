Wednesday will likely have thunderstorms and rainfall. Check out Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast here.
Singer Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized in Los Angeles, will not perform Thursday night in Atlantic City as part of the city's beach concert series, according to the CRDA.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a school funding reform law on Tuesday.
And the state has temporarily halted its marijuana cases in court.
Remember when blink-182 was supposed to play a beach concert? They're returning to play a casino in September.
These are the 10 best movie quotes to shout in a crowded elevator.
