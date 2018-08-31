New Jersey lawmakers are focused on marijuana this summer, from expanding its medical uses, to approving more grow sites to eventually legalizing its use for all.
The state has been striding toward legalizing pot for recreational use since Phil Murphy became governor.
And while it hasn't happened yet, there's been plenty of medical pot legislation introduced this spring and summer awaiting action by lawmakers.
More than a dozen bills have been introduced this spring and summer.
Meanwhile, the interest in pot as a business venture continues to grow. Today is the deadline for the state to award licenses for six new medical marijuana facilities. One of those growing centers could be in Pleasantville.
And one New Jersey college sees an educational opportunity in pot. Stockton University is offering Cannabis studies as a minor program this fall.
Below is the list of bills in the New Jersey legislature that may come to votes this summer or fall.
S830 Legalizes possession and personal use of small amounts of marijuana for persons age 21 and over; creates Division of Marijuana Enforcement and licensing structure.
S997 Requires registered qualifying patient's authorized use of medical Marijuana to be considered equivalent to use of any other prescribed medication.
S1089 Revises various requirements concerning state medical marijuana program, including facilitating access to medical marijuana for children with debilitating medical conditions and their caregivers.
S1090 "Children's Caregivers Act" revises requirements for primary caregivers for medical Marijuana patients who are minors.
S1107 Authorizes medical marijuana for treatment of dysmenorrhea.
S1658 Authorizes medical marijuana for qualifying patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.
S1847 Exempts from sales and use tax sales of medical marijuana.
S1926 Decriminalizes possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and personal-use amount of regulated marijuana-infused products; requires substance abuse treatment under certain circumstances.
S1955 "Jake Honig's Law" removes limits on amount of medical marijuana that may be dispensed at one time and expands access to edible forms, including oils.
S2318 Provides for expedited expungement of marijuana offenses in the event of decriminalization or legalization; establishes the "Expungement Coordinator Program" for certain marijuana convictions.
S2373 Authorizes medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition; revises requirements for physicians to authorize qualifying patients; and revises requirements for alternative treatment center operations and permitting.
S2426 Authorizes medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition; revises requirements for physicians to authorize qualifying patients; and revises requirements for alternative treatment center operations and permitting.
S2520 Revises and expands list of debilitating medical conditions for medical Marijuana program to include new qualifying conditions and remove restrictions on certain current conditions.
S2702 Legalizes possession and personal use of Marijuana for persons age 21 and over; creates Division of Marijuana Enforcement and licensing structure; revises requirements for medical marijuana program.
S2703 "New Jersey Marijuana Legalization Act"; legalizes possession and personal use of Marijuana for persons age 21 and over; creates Division of Marijuana Enforcement and licensing structure.
S2829 Establishes requirements for home delivery of medical marijuana.
