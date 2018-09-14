LOWER TOWNSHIP _ A man was rescued after apparently jumping off of the Seashore Road Bridge on Thursday morning, according to the Lower Township Police Department.
Construction workers on a barge under the bridge, which crosses the Cape May Canal at Seashore Road, were able to pull the man to the side of their barge until help arrived.
The man, Michael W. Wilson, 54, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township, was subsequently rescued from the water in a coordinated effort by first responders, police said.
The Town Bank Fire Department took Wilson by boat to the Lower Township Municipal Boat Ramp and then the patient was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center, City Division.
The man was conscious and alert in the hospital, Lower Township Police said.
At about 11:19 a.m. Thursday police received reports that a man was seen jumping off the bridge.
A witness contacted 911 and said they saw the man standing next to a white pickup truck that was parked on top, and then saw him jump.
Responders included the Lower Township Police Department, Town Bank Fire Department, Cape May City Fire Department, West Cape May Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit, Cape May City Police Department, Lower Township Rescue Squad, and Atlantic Care Paramedics.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lower Township Police at 609-886-711.
