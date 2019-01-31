TRENTON — Matt Milam took the oath to join the state Assembly on Thursday, representing the 1st Legislative District covering Cape May and portions of Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
Milam is returning to the Assembly, where he served from 2008 to 2013, when he resigned citing business reasons. His resignation in 2013 paved the way for Bob Andrzejczak to fill his seat.
Now, Milam has regained his seat by replacing Andrzejczak, who was sworn in last month as the state senator for the district.
Andrzejczak was appointed to the Senate to replace Jeff Van Drew, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Milam will run as an incumbent in November on a ticket with Assemblyman Bruce Land.
“I am so grateful to be able to be a part of this esteemed body again, and this is a responsibility I don’t take likely,” said Milam. “I look forward to taking my expertise in business, management and governance back to Trenton.”
Milam was chairman and CEO of Foundry Service Corp. and Miles & Co. Inc. from 1979 to 2018.
He also has served as vice chairman of the Cumberland County Economic Development Board; national director of the American Foundry Society; and has been on the board of directors for the Vineland YMCA, Bayshore Discovery Project and Spirit and Truth Ministries, according to Assembly Democrats.
