MAYS LANDING — Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.
While scores of customers took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about long wait times and #TargetDown trended on social media, one shopper at the Mays Landing location said she gives the employees credit for handling what felt like a crisis for shoppers.
“The way they handled it was amazing,” Adrienne Snow, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, said via phone Saturday afternoon.
After walking through the doors about 2:30 p.m., a sales associate told Snow the registers were down, but there was one cash line open.
“I love Target anyways, and if I get to spend extra time in Target, that’s OK,” she said, adding that once she found everything she needed for her daughter’s graduation, they waited in line about 20 minutes.
A handful of employees directed customers and worked at the register, she said. One loaded the conveyor belt, another manned the register and a third bagged items.
“It was frustrating and inconvenient, but you can’t help but feel sorry for those poor employees,” Snow said, adding some customers asked for managers and became angry. “How can you be upset with them when it’s nothing they could control?”
She even got a 10% discount on her purchase, she said.
The manager of the Mays Landing location deferred comment to corporate media relations, who did not respond to a request for comment.
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.— Target (@Target) June 15, 2019
The outage periodically prevented Target’s cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren’t working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.
“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” the company tweeted just after noon. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
