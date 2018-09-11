Back bay flooding and how to combat it will be the subject of meetings Wednesday evening in Ventnor and Thursday in Toms River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding the meetings to get more local input for its New Jersey Back Bays Flood Risk Management Study.
The back-bay area is the network of interconnected tidal water bodies located landward of the ocean coastline in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington and Cape May counties, according to the Army Corps, which is holding the meeting in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
New Jersey's back bay area includes about 950 square miles and nearly 3,400 miles of shoreline.
Some of the measures that will be discussed are structural solutions such as storm-surge barriers, tide gates, levees and floodwalls; nonstructural solutions such as elevating homes; and nature-based actions such as marsh restoration and living shorelines, the Army Corps said in a news release.
The final plan may also include recommendations about floodplain management and ways municipalities can reduce flood insurance costs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System.
Both meetings will be 6 to 8 p.m.
The Sept. 12 meeting will be at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave.
The Sept. 13 meeting will be at the Ocean County College Gateway Building, Lot 1, College Drive, Toms River.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.