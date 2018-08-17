Two state legislative committees will meet jointly in Toms River on Aug. 23 to hear testimony on problems of single-use plastics and plastic waste, and what steps the state can take to limit them.
Members of the public and invited speakers are expected to address pros and cons of two different bills.
A bill (S2600/A3267) to require merchants to charge a 5-cent fee for each plastic or paper single-use bag has passed both houses of the Legislature, and awaits action by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Four cents of each fee would go to the state, and 1 cent would be kept by merchants.
If Murphy signs it as is, it would prevent towns and counties that haven’t already enacted bans to pass new ones.
Surfrider Foundation and other environmental groups want Murphy to support S2776, which bans plastic bags, Styrofoam and plastic straws from being used by most businesses.
The meeting of the Senate Environment and Energy Committee and the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee will be Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Toms River Municipal Complex, 33 Washington Street, Toms River.
