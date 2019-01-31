TRENTON — Matt Milam took the oath to join the New Jersey General Assembly Thursday, representing the 1st legislative district covering Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
It marks Milam's return to the Assembly, where he served from 2008 to 2013, when he resigned citing business reasons.
His resignation then paved the way for Bob Andrzejczak to be appointed to fill his seat then and to run on the Democratic ticket that November.
Now Milam has regained his seat by replacing Andrzejczak, who was sworn in last month as the second district state Senator. Milam will run as incumbent in November on a ticket with Assemblyman Bruce Land.
“I am so grateful to be able to be a part of this esteemed body again, and this is a responsibility I don’t take likely,” said Milam.
Andrzejczak was appointed to replace Jeff Van Drew as first district state Senator, after Van Drew left to become the congressman representing most of South Jersey in the state's second Congressional district.
The three candidates have long exchanged seats.
When Milam first entered the Assembly in 2008, he replaced Van Drew, after the Cape May County Democrat beat Republican incumbent Nicholas Asselta for the 1st District Senate seat.
“I look forward to taking my expertise in business, management and governance back to Trenton,” said Milam. “I believe these are areas in which I will be able to excel in order to best serve the people of our great state.”
Milam was Chairman and CEO of Foundry Service Corp., and Miles & Co., Inc. from 1979 to 2018.
Milam has also served as the vice-chairman of the Cumberland County Economic Development Board, National Director for the American Foundry Society, which has over 10,000 members; and has been on the Board of Directors for the Vineland YMCA, Bayshore Discovery Project and Spirit and Truth Ministries, according to Assembly Democrats.
