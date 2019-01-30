NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County freeholders introduced a $212.7 million general purpose budget Tuesday, down from $217.5 million last year.
The general purpose tax rate will drop from 50 cents per $100 valuation last year, to 48 cents per $100 valuation this year, said County Administrator Jerry DelRosso.
A home owner with a house assessed at $200,000 in a town where values are at 100 percent, would pay a county tax bill of $960, down from about $1,000 last year.
Overall spending is down largely because of fewer property tax appeal refunds to be paid this year. The county only has to return about $1 million after successful appeals, compared to $8.3 million last year and $9.2 million the year before, said DelRosso.
DelRosso said the state has agreed to send the county stipulations and court judgments related to Atlantic City property tax appeals by October of each year in the future, so the county will never again be surprised about tax appeal settlements so close to budget time.
"There are appeals for the Showboat and Claridge -- (former casino properties) that exist as hotels -- that are still out there," said Del Rosso.
This year the county found out in January that the state had settled an appeal with the owners of the Hard Rock Casino Hotel. It was for 2017, when it was the closed former Taj Mahal property and no longer a casino.
The settlement will require the state and county to pay back $4.8 million. The county's share is about 8 percent, according to the state.
But the state said it is allowing the city and county to refund the money over four years, starting in the 2020 budget, so it will not affect this year's tax rate.
Amounts raised from taxes will increase from $146.6 million to $149.4 million. But the tax rate will decrease because the equalized value of the county has increased to $31.2 billion, spreading the tax burden over more value, said DelRosso.
In 2018 the county negotiated nine union contracts, with most settling at 2 percent annual increases, said County Executive Dennis Levinson in his recent budget address. Total salary and wage expense is up $1.142 million, for a 1.51 percent increase.
Significant spending increases are mainly related to expenses the county cannot control, Levinson said. Psychiatric care payments on behalf of county residents, and that went up $621,000 this year, and the county's insurance payments went up $507,000 to the Joint Insurance Fund.
DelRosso said payments went up $171,000 to the Public Employees Retirement System; and $140,000 to the welfare/Supplemental Security Income payments.
The public will have a chance to comment at the Feb. 26 freeholder meeting, when the budget is up for adoption, along with county public health and library budgets.
The dedicated library budget would increase from $8.37 million to $8.44 million; and the dedicated public health budget will increase from $9.7 million to $9.87 million, according to the county.
Levinson has said that county taxpayers should not have to pay any share of the $4.8 million Hard Rock refund, because the state announced in mid 2017 it had settled all such claims.
A state spokesperson said the Hard Rock settlement related to 2017 -- the year the former Taj Mahal Casino Hotel no longer functioned as a casino. In 2017 it was not part of the casino PILOT. So the state did not consider it a casino appeal, even though the property eventually was converted into a casino again as Hard Rock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.