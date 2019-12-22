A Millville man is charged with murder in relation to a woman who was found dead in a car in Williamstown on Thursday afternoon.
The woman, Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs, 22, of Sicklerville was a contract employee for Riva Solutions at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, according to Tech Center spokesman, Rick Breitenfeldt.
John E. Jacobs, 27, is also charged with arson, hindering and obstruction after officers with the Monroe Township Police Department responded to the abandoned car, at 1920 South Black Horse Pike, with reports of it being on fire, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
The vehicle was also consistent with a vehicle being sought in connection of an ongoing missing/endangered person investigation regarding the wellbeing of Blackwell-Jacobs.
Jacobs is currently being held at Salem County Jail. The investigation is ongoing as “the circumstances surrounding the death of Blackwell-Jacobs are deemed suspicious in nature,” according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Potential witnesses with information regarding the death, activities or travels of Blackwell-Jacobs are asked to contact Det. Brian Lloyd of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-221-4849 or Det. Kevin Bielski of the Monroe Township Police Department at 856-728-9800 Ext 516.
