080318_nws_missa (5)
Buy Now

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund serves a signature Blizzard on Thursday at the Dairy Queen in Absecon. Later, she told a reporter, 'It's been a tough year.'

 LAUREN CARROLL / Staff Writer

Saturday will have warm temperatures with scattered storms/showers

Miss America says in a letter that she feels the organization has tried to silence and bully her.

The woman charged in a Ventnor double-homicide often fought with her mother, uncles say

We ranked the best bands and artists from New Jersey. How did we do? 

Who are the top athletes since 2000 at Egg Harbor Township High School?

GALLERY: Ocean County High School preps for the start of football season.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Comments disabled.