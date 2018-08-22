There will be a second round of spraying on Thursday to combat mosquitos in areas of Northfield and Hammonton where insect samples have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control will do a ground spray application between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in neighborhoods around Birch Grove Park, the county said. The section is bounded by New Road, Zion Road, Sutton Avenue, Dani Drive, Julie Drive, Glenwood Drive, Haviv Drive, Mill Road, Mazza Drive, Henry Drive, Northwood Court, Burton Avenue and Banning Avenue.
The Hammonton ground spray applications will happen between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The first area to be treated is bounded by Packard Street, Fairview Avenue, Thirteenth Street, Grand Street, Passmore Avenue, Egg Harbor Road, and Grape Street.
The second treatment area in Hammonton is bounded by Egg Harbor Road, Lakeview Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, White Horse Pike and Weymouth Road.
All applications will be done using Scourge, the trade name for resmethrin, as an ultra-low volume aerosol.
The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions around resmethrin. But to avoid it, stay indoors during application; keep windows shut and window fans and air conditioning off or set to indoor air circulation; keep toys indoors; and keep pets and their food and water indoors.
Call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609- 645-5948 for more information; visit www.aclink.org/publicworks/mosquito; or call the West Nile Virus hotline at 1-877-64FACTS.
