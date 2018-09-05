More mosquito samples taken from Linwood and Northfield have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to Atlantic County.
They were collected in Linwood in the 300 block of Beech Avenue and the 300 block of Marvin Avenue; and in Northfield again in the 1200 block of Zion Road and the 700 block of Debora Street.
Previous positive samples were also found in Hammonton and Pleasantville.
Infected mosquitoes can transmit the virus to birds, animals and humans. a fever, headache and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Symptoms include fever, headache and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, but most infected people do not develop them, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Three human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed by state health officials in 2018, but none so far in Atlantic County. The cases involved elderly residents in Essex, Hudson and Hunterdon counties.
“West Nile Virus can pose greater risk to the elderly or those with compromised immune systems,” said Atlantic County Health Officer Patricia Diamond in a press release.
To avoid infection:
_ Use an insect repellent whenever going outdoors.
_ Rid properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water.
_ Clean clogged gutters; check and repair screen doors.
For more information visit: aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.