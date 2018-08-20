Areas in Hammonton and Northfield where mosquito samples have recently tested positive for West Nile Virus will be sprayed with an insecticide Tuesday, according to Atlantic County officials.
The county’s Office of Mosquito Control will use Scourge, the trade name for resmethrin, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, the county said in a news release.
The ground sprays are to control adult mosquitoes and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, according to the county.
The Northfield ground spray application will be between 5 and 6 a.m., weather permitting, in neighborhoods near Birch Grove Park bounded by New Road, Zion Road, Sutton Avenue, Dani Drive, Julie Drive, Glenwood Drive, Haviv Drive, Mill Road, Mazza Drive, Henry Drive, Northwood Court, Burton Avenue and Banning Avenue.
The Hammonton ground spray applications will take place, weather permitting, between 8 and 10 p.m.
The first area is bounded by Packard Street, Fairview Avenue, 13th Street, Grand Street, Pleasure Avenue, Egg Harbor Roa, and Grape Street.
The second treatment area is bounded by Egg Harbor Road, Lakeview Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, White Horse Pike and Weymouth Road.
The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying.
The public may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors, keeping windows shut, window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air. People can also elect to keep children’s toys and pets and their food indoors.
For health information about the pesticides, call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
To help control mosquitos, remove standing water from containers like bird baths and planters, and clean gutters to eliminate breeding grounds.
For more information, visit: www.aclink.org/publicworks/mosquito or call the West Nile Virus hotline at 1-877-64FACTS.
