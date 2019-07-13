GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was injured after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by an SUV on Saturday on Jimmie Leeds Road, police said.
At 4:33 p.m., township police responded to Jimmie Leeds near the northbound entrance to the Garden State Parkway for a report of a motor vehicle accident. They arrived to find a 2011 Honda Fury motorcycle damaged and lying in the road, and an off-duty State Police trooper and an off-duty paramedic tending to the involved parties, police said in a news release.
According to police, David Palmeri, 62, was traveling west on Jimmie Leeds on his motorcycle. As Palmeri approached the intersection, a 2006 Honda CRV operated by Lawrence Veltri, 65, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was traveling east on Jimmie Leeds and attempted to make a left turn onto the parkway on-ramp. Veltri turned his vehicle in front of Palmeri’s motorcycle, and they collided, police said.
Palmeri sustained several injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, police said. Veltri was uninjured and received a motor vehicle summons for his involvement in the accident. Traffic at the intersection was slowed for about 45 minutes during the accident investigation.
Officer Paul Smith of the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.