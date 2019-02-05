ATLANTIC CITY – The newly formed Atlantic City Community Fund has raised more than $30,000 from its founding supporters, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and Community Foundation of South Jersey, and is ready to fund its first projects, organizers said Tuesday.
The fund, led by Evan Sanchez of Hayday Coffee and efforts to develop the "Orange Loop" on the beach blocks of New York, Tenneseee avenues and St. James Place, will now begin accepting grant applications.
The group is looking to fund activities that improve the conditions and quality of life for all who live, work and play in Atlantic City, it said in a press release.
Grant guidelines and application instructions can be found at ACCommunityFund.org/apply/. The deadline to apply for the first round of funding is April 1.
“Atlantic City is in the midst of a renaissance, and the Atlantic City Community Fund is here to help ensure that it is community-driven and sustainable over the long haul,” said Evan Sanchez, president of the Atlantic City Community Fund Board of Advisors and owner of Hayday Coffee on New York Avenue. “We strongly believe a thriving Atlantic City includes all of the city’s stakeholders.”
Grant amounts will range from $500 to $5,000, according to Sanchez. They will be given to support organizations and projects in the areas of education, community services, youth programs, senior programs, arts and culture, parks and recreation, and urban renewal.
The fund's Board of Advisors includes:
_ Evan Sanchez, Board of Advisors’ President (Cofounder, Authentic City Partners & Hayday Coffee)
_ Benjamin Zeltner, Esq., Board Vice President/Secretary (Partner, Levine Staller)
_ Derek K. Cason (Educator, Dr. MLK School Complex, Atlantic City Public Schools)
_ Fernando Fernandez (Social Worker, The Salvation Army and Rotary Club of Atlantic City)
_ Joyce Hagen (Executive Director, Atlantic City Arts Foundation)
_ Sheila Hull-Freeman (President, Bungalow Park Civic Association)
_ Maharshi Patel (Member, AC Economic Development Advisory Commission)
_ James M. Rutala (President, Rutala Associates, LLC)
_ Tina Watson (Educator, Venice Park School, Atlantic City)
_ Libbie Wills (President, First Ward Civic Association)
The idea for the fund grew from the "Creative New Jersey’s Atlantic City Call to Collaboration" in 2015. That event brought together more than 140 peole for two full days, to address local issues with local solutions, said Sanchez.
Topics ranged from re-engaging Atlantic City’s disenfranchised population, to creating a clean and safe city that encourages growth and productivity.
The Atlantic City Community Fund is a component fund of the Community Foundation of South Jersey, which allows it to benefit from the organizational structure and grantmaking expertise of a community foundation, said Sanchez.
“As Atlantic City rebuilds anew, residents are looking for ways to strengthen their community, and to grow the financial and human capital necessary to fuel resident-driven community building and transformation” said Andy Fraizer, Community Foundation of South Jersey executive director.
“We have seen the impact that locally-driven funds have had on other communities and we are excited about the potential of this fund—which puts the decision-making in the hands of community members—to make a substantial, long-term impact in Atlantic City,” said Cynthia Evans, Dodge Foundation interim president.
