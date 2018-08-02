Mercer, Hunterdon and Warren counties are under quarantine to try to prevent the spread of an invasive new pest, the spotted lanternfly, which is a threat to food and ornamental crops.
There have been no confirmed cases in South Jersey yet, even though the insect has been in southeastern Pennsylvania, right across the Delaware River, for about four years.
New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher said Thursday the Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in northern Mercer County. There were two confirmed sightings in southern Warren County last month. Areas where the spotted lanternfly has been identified have been treated, he said.
The DOA has quarantined the two affected counties as well as Hunterdon County, which is between Warren and Mercer, to prevent the spread of the Asian species. It first showed up in the U.S. in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania and has spread to 13 counties there.
“The spotted lanternfly is an excellent hitchhiker, with the ability travel on all types of vehicles as well as various landscaping, wood-based materials and agricultural produce,” Fisher said. “It’s imperative that we stop the movement of this pest before it can make an impact on New Jersey.”
Everyone in the quarantine area must fill out a New Jersey residence checklist before moving certain articles out of the county. The list is long and includes everything from ice chests to motor homes, and lumber to tools and toolboxes.
Businesses that routinely travel in and out of the quarantine area are required to pass training on the Spotted Lanternfly, supplied for free by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at http://bit.ly/2K92DdZ.
The quarantine also requires access to property for DOA, USDA, or USDA-contracted agents to look for the lanternfly if suspected, and treat if necessary.
The Spotted Lanternfly is in a later nymph stage, about a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch long and red with white spots, before becoming a full adult in mid-August. It prefers Tree of Heaven as its host, but can feed on 70 other different plant species, including fruit trees, ornamental trees, woody trees, vegetables, and herbs and vines, including agricultural crops like grapes, according to the DOA.
Surveillance will continue where the species has been found as well as along the Delaware River in New Jersey.
Residents are asked to email pictures of insects that may be spotted lanternfly to SLF-plantindustry@ag.nj.gov or call the New Jersey Spotted Lanternfly Hotline at 1-833-223-2840 (BAD-BUG-0) and leave a message detailing your sighting and contact information. For more information about this insect go to https://www.state.nj.us/agriculture/divisions/pi/prog/spottedlanternfly.html
