McCain's final statement: Americans have 'more in common'

Flags frame David Carrasco, a member of the POW-MIA-KIA Honor Guard, as he stands watch in honor of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain at a local mortuary where McCain is being kept Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Phoenix. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died at the age of 81, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 The Associated Press

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has ordered flags fly at half-staff Tuesday through Sunday in honor of Sen. John McCain.

That's when McCain, who died Saturday after a long battle with brain cancer, will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Murphy signed Executive Order 36 Monday, ordering that both U.S. and state flags be lowered to celebrate McCain's contributions.

The governor's order will take effect at  at all state departments, offices, and agencies.

Murphy's announcement followed a day of controversy regarding the White House and President Donald Trump's response to the death of McCain, considered by many an American Hero.

The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark his death, were back at full-staff Monday. By afternoon, they had been lowered again.

The flags at the U.S. Capitol have remained at half-staff to honor the Arizona Republican.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain's family but hasn't issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags. The two had a long-running feud.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress."

After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for five days.

The White House didn't immediately respond to questions from Monday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

