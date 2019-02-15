Atlantic City Rail Line riders will have a chance to address New Jersey Transit about the future of the line at two public meetings at rail stations in South Jersey.
Set up by leaders in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Commission, they will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Atlantic City Rail Station at 1 Atlantic City Expressway, Atlantic City (at the Atlantic City Convention Center); and in Cherry Hill at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 820 Mercer Street.
“The public deserves answers and better communications on progress to restoration of an acceptable level of service. As a request of our Committee, we hope the Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT use these opportunities to not only truly listen to riders experience but use them to inform their action to resolve the continuing problems facing this agency,” said committee Chairman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex.
Two small busloads of angry commuters, students and people who use the line for recreation traveled to Newark this week from Atlantic County to demand quick resumption of the Atlantic City Rail Line.
They described how the loss of the line since last September has affected them personally, and how disappointed they have been by NJ Transit's poor estimates of when it will reopen. First the agency said it would reopen in early 2019, then in March, and now as late as June.
But Executive Director Kevin Corbett simply reiterated the line will reopen sometime in the second quarter.
New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti will attend the meetings, as will NJ Transit representatives.
“Riders have far too long been kept in the dark about when they should expect to see a return to normal service, and this move toward transparency is a step in the right direction," said Vice-Chair Assemblywoman Patricia Egan Jones, D-Camden, Gloucester.
Resumption of the DNKY service in Princeton and better service on other lines will also be discussed. Other meetings are 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Princeton Rail Station, University Place; in Westfield, Bergen County 5 p.m. March 6 at South and Summit avenues; 6:30 p.m. March 6 in Somerville, Somerset County at Urban Drive and the foot of Division Street; 6 p.m. March 11, 2019 at the Morristown Municipal Building 50 Woodland Ave., Morristown, Morris County.
For more information, call NJ TRANSIT at 973-275-5555, and press 4.
