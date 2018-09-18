Motorcycle rally
Buy Now

Motorcyclists drive up Ocean Avenue past the vendors area in the Wildwoods Convention Center Parking Lot.

 ANITA KWARTENG For The Press

Thursday will have morning fog and wind with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. 

And check out Joe's grades for the weekend weather through this past summer. 

And Atlantic City helped pay their respects Wednesday to the local boxer who was killed on Wednesday. 

Here are some events to check out this weekend in South Jersey. 

The report on the state's role in Atlantic City will be released Thursday. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Comments disabled.