OCEAN CITY – Third Ward Councilman Tony Wilson, 49, of West 15th Street here, was the man arrested for operating a vessel while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend, according to the home address listed on a State Police report.
Wilson allegedly injured his passenger when he hit a sandbar just after 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Great Egg Harbor Bay near Somers Point.
State Police confirmed Monday the address of the man arrested -- whose name was immediately given out by State Police as Tony Wilson, 49, is the same as Council Vice President Tony Wilson's address on West 15th Street in Ocean City.
Wilson did not return a phone call requesting comment. City spokesman Doug Bergen also did not respond to an email request.
John Albertson, 52, was ejected from the boat and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Wilson was placed under arrest for operating a vessel while intoxicated, police said at the time.Troopers from the Atlantic City station of the State Police Marine Service Bureau responded to the accident.
