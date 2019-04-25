HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Oakcrest High School student died Wednesday in an ATV crash in the Mizpah section of the township, the school district confirmed Thursday.
The student was not identified by name, but police said in a release Wednesday night that he was from the Richland section of Buena Vista Township.
Oakcrest Principal James Reina said that grief counseling was available for students and staff on Thursday. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School district returned from spring break on Wednesday.
"We are grieving the loss of one of our students as an entire school community, and our hearts go out to that student's family and friends," Reina said in a statement to the press. "We have made counseling services available to students and staff in the building, and the school has shared contact information for outside counseling services on our website."
Officers responding at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday found a Kawasaki ATV operated by the teen left the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
AtlantiCare Medics and the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.
