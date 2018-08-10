OCEAN CITY — Three city lifeguards used CPR to save a Philadelphia toddler who had stopped breathing at the Eighth Street beach Tuesday, when she apparently choked on a snack after falling asleep, police said.
“It was a regular day, and then some lady ran over and said her daughter wasn’t breathing,” said six-year veteran lifeguard Colt Lacovara, 21, of Somers Point. It was about 3:30 p.m.
Lacovara grabbed a pocket mask and radio, called for help and was the first to arrive at the child’s side, he said. He started chest compressions.
Fellow guard Kelly Catania, of Egg Harbor Township, performed rescue breathing, while Kyle Pietro, of Ocean City, made sure everyone was out of the water so the guards could concentrate on the child. He also moved the crowds back to give the child more room and got the ambulance crew to the child quickly.
“I was doing chest compressions, and about 30 seconds later she came back, opened her eyes and started breathing,” Lacovara said. “We worked like a well-oiled machine. Everyone was doing what they needed to do, were where they needed to be.”
Mariana Gurdack, 2, was breathing normally and transported with her mother Andrea Moutnho to a hospital on a non-emergency basis, according to the police report.
The toddler’s grandmother Cindy Williams, of Philadelphia, wrote a thank you letter and emailed it to Mayor Jay Gillian, praising the lifeguards.
“Colt was the one to perform CPR that saved my granddaughter's life. He was assisted by a girl (whose name I did not get). And … one other young man,” Williams said. “I wish I had more information on the excellent lifeguards that took care of us, because they deserve a ton of credit and gratitude. I don't have more because like I said I was a mess.”
Williams, who did not respond to a request for an interview but approved release of her letter, wrote that she and her daughter traveled to the shore that day and took two of her granddaughters with them.
“Mariana, the 22-month-old, stopped breathing after eating some snacks. I quickly ran to the lifeguard post for help. I hate to admit it, I was completely out of my mind and useless,” wrote Williams. “Your guards came quickly with me and knew exactly what to do.”
Williams said in the letter she is going to try to get back to the shore to see Lacovara again and thank him in person.
Lacovara, who is in his sixth year on the Ocean City Beach Patrol and will be a senior at the University of Delaware, had never performed a CPR rescue before, he said.
“I had to fall back on my training,” he said. “That’s why we are so particular about our training and why we stress it so much. Things really do happen and you really need to be prepared. It was just a normal day, and something like that can happen in an instant.”
Lacovara said the mother was extremely grateful, and all the guards were thankful for such a good outcome. But he’d love to know more about how the child, who was taken for medical assessment via ambulance, is doing now.
“They did a great job following their training,” said Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson. “It was a job well done. I couldn’t be prouder of them as the chief.”
Jamieson said all Ocean City lifeguards are certified in adult, child and infant CPR. He also encouraged all members of the public to take a similar training course.
