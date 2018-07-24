OCEAN CITY — The city will describe plans for a living shoreline project for to protect wetlands that protect part of the city from storm impacts at a meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. in City Hall.
Shooting Island, located off Tennessee Avenue and the bay, faces the area just north of the Ocean City Country Club.
The project would enhance and restore wetlands more than 150 acres of tidal wetlands there, according to the city. Shooting Island is part of the Cape May Wetlands Wildlife Management Area in Great Egg Harbor Bay.
Its shoreline hasn't been restored 1978, according to the city, and in some places the shoreline has receded 60 feet.
The project includes construction of about 3,200 linear feet of living shoreline rock sill to protect marsh and allow for further development of marsh; and construction of 1,900 linear feet of living shoreline using oyster habitat components.
A public meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 861 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City.
