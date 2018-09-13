OCEAN CITY — Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pay $9 million for a 1.86-acre property that once housed a car dealership.
It is located on Simpson Avenue between 16th and 17th streets, next to the community center and library.
Under the ordinance, the city would bond $8.55 million and pay another $450,000 as a down payment to the owners, car dealer Harry Klause and his brother.
Several members of the public spoke against the idea, saying it was too much money, or that the public should know what the property will be used for before any decision is made. Some argued that the money could be better spent on flood mitigation efforts.
Council also introduced an ordinance authorizing the city to purchase three other smaller lots that are part of the same block, either through negotiations with the owner or by condemnation if a price cannot be agreed upon. In the latter case a court would decide the price.
This story will be updated. Please check back Friday for updates.
