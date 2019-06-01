OCEAN VIEW — Officials are investigating after two trailers caught on fire Wednesday morning at Lake and Shore Campground.
At about 11:11 a.m., the Ocean View Fire Company was dispatched to the campground after they received a call about a fully-involved trailer fire, according to a post of the department’s Facebook page. When Squad 17 arrived, they found two trailer on fire.
While additional lines were stretched from Engine 17, Tankers 17, 18, 1943 and 1545 supplied water, according to the post, and the fire was under control with a few minutes.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, according to the post, and there were no reported injuries.
The Dennis and Marmora fire companies, Seaville Fire and Rescue, Avalon Fire Department, Belleplain Emergency Corps, Upper Township Rescue, State Police, Atlantic City Electric and Suburban Propane responded, and the Cape May Court House Fire Company provided coverage.
